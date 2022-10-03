Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow heavy rainfall warning for three counties, which comes into effect tonight (Monday, October 3) at 10:00p.m.

The Status Yellow warning applies to counties Donegal, Mayo and Galway and is expected to be in place until 5:00a.m tomorrow (Tuesday, October 4).

The national forecaster has warned residents in the affected counties that the heavy rain may cause localised flooding.

Met Éireann has said that the rain will clear during Tuesday morning (October 4), however later in the day another band of persistent rain will arrive in the southwest and move northeastwards.

The southwesterly winds will continue to ease and temperatures will range from 15° to 18°.

The rain will continue to move north on Tuesday night in light to moderate southwest breezes which will be fresher in the northwest of the country. Temperatures will fall back to between 7° and 11°.

There will be widespread rain on Wednesday morning, clearing to scattered showers and sunny spells as the day progresses.

Westerly winds will increase, gusty in some parts, in highest temperatures of 12° to 15°.

It will stay windy on Wednesday night (October 5) with onshore gales in the northwest.

There will be widespread showers, some of which may be thundery. Overnight temperatures will stay around 8° to 11°.

Thursday (October 6) will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. The west to southwest winds will gradually ease and top temperatures will be 13° to 17°.