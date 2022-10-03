The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has said that a warning issued by the EU Commission to Ireland in relation to peatlands does not fully consider the measures which are being undertaken here.

Last Thursday (September 29), Ireland was sent an “additional reasoned opinion” from the commission as part of an ongoing peatlands infringement case against Ireland.

The commission called on Ireland to take action to halt the continued cutting of peat within Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) – Natura 2000 sites and to restore these sites.

“The Irish authorities have taken action to stop cutting, including by compensating peat and turf cutters. However, cutting activities are still ongoing and enforcement action appears to have stalled.

“Restoration activities have begun on some raised bogs SACs, but this is too slow given the importance of this priority habitat and its precarious state,” the commission stated.

In a statement, the department said that it is currently considering the opinion issued by the EU Commission, however it did outline some of the actions which are already underway.

“Ireland strongly contends that the [opinion] does not take into full consideration the significant, investment and resources that are being placed by the state into the conservation and management of Ireland protected peatlands.

“Ireland has put in place national policies for peatlands, approved by government including the National Peatlands Strategy and the National Raised Bog Special Areas of Conservation Management Plan.”

The department said that Ireland works closely with the EU Commission, turf cutters, farming organisations, landowners, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and communities on the management and conservation of protected peatlands.

It added that nearly €14 million was allocated for peatland conservation in Budget 2022.

Almost €60 million has been spent compensating over 2,800 domestic turfcutters to cease work on bogs.

It said that the level of turf cutting on raised bog SACs has “significantly decreased” since the introduction of restrictions by the State in 2011.

In the past three years, the department said that 52% of the countries SAC raised bogs have had restoration measures completed, commenced or preparatory works have been undertaken.

The department noted that 785 farmers and landowners in blanket bog SACs are participating in the 2022 results-based payment scheme programme.

Ireland has been given two months to respond to the EU Commission’s opinion and take the necessary measures.

Otherwise, the commission may decide to refer Ireland to the Court of Justice of the European Union.