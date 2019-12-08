Status Red wind warning issued for Kerry

A Status Red weather warning for wind has been issued for Co. Kerry, which will see some gusts in excess of 130km/hour this evening, Sunday, December 8.

The warning will be in effect from 4:00pm this afternoon, and will be in place until 7:00pm. Winds will generally be in excess of 80km/hour.

Met Éireann says that: “Extreme caution is advised, especially near the coast and on high ground”.

There is also a possibility of coastal flooding due to a combination of high seas and storm surge, Met Éireann predicts.

Meanwhile, Status Orange wind warnings remain in place for eight other counties, as storm Atiyah moves in.

The affected counties are: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; Cork; and Limerick.

This warning is in effect from 1:00pm today, and will be in place until 6:00am tomorrow morning, Monday, December 9.

Wind speeds in the affected areas will be between 65km/hour and 80km/hour, with some winds reaching between 110km/hour and 130km/hour.

There is a possibility what winds will reach higher speeds on coastal areas.

A Status Yellow warning remains in place for the remainder of the country, and will be in force until tomorrow, Monday morning, at 6:00am.

Mean wind speeds are predicted to be between 50km/hour and 65km/hour, with some gusts falling between 90km/hour and 110km/hour.