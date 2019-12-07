Orange warning among 4 alerts issued as Storm Atiyah approaches

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for nine counties around the country with a further three Status Yellow wind and rain alerts issued ahead of Storm Atiyah.

Issued this morning, Saturday, December 7, at 8:00am, the orange warning will be in place form 1:00pm tomorrow through to 6:00am on Monday.

The alert has been issued for counties: Donegal; Galway; Leitrim; Mayo; Sligo; Clare; Cork; Kerry; and Limerick.

Met Éireann warns that Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland on Sunday, generating very strong winds across the country.

Southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80kph with gusts between 110 and 130kph, possibly higher in exposed coastal areas.

Due to a combination of high seas and storm surge there is a possibility of coastal flooding, the national meteorological office warns.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for the full country, and will be in place from 7:00pm this evening through to 1:00pm tomorrow

West to south-west winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65kph with gusts of 90 to 110kph in places this evening, tonight and tomorrow.

In addition, another Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford from 1:00pm tomorrow through to 6:00am on Monday.

During this timeframe, southwesterly winds, later veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65kph with gusts between 90 and 110kph.

Finally, a Status Yellow rainfall warning was put up for Co. Donegal from 6:00pm this evening through to 6:00pm tomorrow, due to rainfall accumulations of 30 to 40mm expected during the period.