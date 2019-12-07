Forest land with potential in Co. Galway up for sale

A beautiful forest property at Keagh Moycullen, situated between the villages of Moycullen and Spiddal on the Mountain Road, Co. Galway, is currently up for grabs.

The firm handling it is DNG Martin O’Connor Auctioneers Land Sales, who is offering the property for sale by private treaty.

It is a desirable parcel of land for those looking for a consolidated piece as the property extends to circa 28.07ac, all in one block which is then enclosed by wire fencing.

Uniquely situated, the property is easily accessible off the public road via a laneway.

‘A very good investment’

A variety of trees were planted back in 1992, including 26,400 Stika spruce; 700 larch; and 1,000 noble fir trees. The entire forest is unthinned.

The size of the forest property is quite modest which makes this a very good investment as owners, according to the property managers. It has massive potential for a prospective purchaser to set up their own private amenities.

Furthermore, owners can easily make an income from this forest land in multiple ways – from the harvesting of trees; selling firewood off the thinnings; and harvesting timber for logs.

Further information

The property can be reached via Moycullen Village and then taking the Spiddal Road L1320 and driving for 3.3km. The property is located on the left-hand side of the road.

There is an agricultural gate leading on to a laneway which leads to the forest.

The property has a guide price of €75,000. Further information about the property can be found online.