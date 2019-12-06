Friesian bulls wanted for export
A consignment of bulls is currently being sought for the Libyan market.
The exporter – Curzon Livestock – is procuring Friesian bulls weighing 250-350kg and 450-550kg.
The bulls are scheduled to set sail in early January, 2020.
- John: 087 284 9157;
- Seamus: 087 254 7339;
- Billy: 086 267 1468.
The same exporter loaded a consignment of 3,000 bulls this week – again for the Libyan market.
The Friesian bulls (2,500) – weighing between 250kg and 350kg – were shipped via the Atlantic M livestock-carrying vessel which was loaded in Co. Cork; the continentals (500) weighed approximately 600kg.
Curzon Livestock is confident of more shipments of Irish cattle to Libya throughout 2020.
Other export news
In addition, another exporter – Purcell Brothers – will send a consignment to the same country in the near future.
Furthermore, another livestock-carrying vessel is currently on route to Ireland to load a consignment of bulls.
Viastar – the Meath-based exporting company – has the consignment in quarantine destined for Turkish shores in the weeks ahead.
And, to finish what is a busy period on the live export front, a consignment of 250 Angus-cross weanling bulls – sourced in Ireland – arrived in Algeria recently.
Last week, livestock buyers from Algeria and Egypt were hosted by Bord Bia. The buyers were in Ireland on a three-day business trip visiting farms and export assembly centres across the country.
The buyers included representatives from seven Algerian livestock companies and three Egyptian companies with a combined purchase requirement of over 110,000 head of cattle per year.
Algeria is being tipped as a potentially valuable new market for Irish livestock, since a new veterinary protocol was recently agreed between the Irish Department of Agriculture and its Algerian counterparts.