Met Éireann has this afternoon (Tuesday, April 11) issued a Status Orange warning for wind for two counties for tomorrow.

The wind warning affects Kerry and west Clare and will take effect overnight at 2:00a.m tomorrow Wednesday (April 12) lasting until 8 o’clock in the morning tomorrow in respect of Co. Kerry.

The weather warning for west Clare will also come into effect overnight at 2:00a.M but will end sooner tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at 5 o’clock.

During the period of the weather warning, the national forecaster has said that it will be stormy for a time with damaging gusts in excess of 110km/h.

Wind warning

For other areas of the country, a Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect overnight.

There is a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway with very strong west to northwest winds developing.

Widespread gusts of 80-110km/h are expected, stronger in coastal areas and over higher ground. Wave overtopping may also occur in coastal areas.

This Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at midnight tonight and will last until 3:00p.m tomorrow (Wednesday).

There is also a separate Status Yellow wind warning for: Leinster; Cavan; Donegal; Monaghan; Leitrim; Mayo; Roscommon; Sligo; Tipperary; Waterford.

Very strong northwest winds will develop with widespread gusts of 80-110km/h expected, stronger in exposed areas.

This warning will come into effect at 8:00a.m tomorrow (Wednesday) and will remain in place until to 8:00p.m tomorrow.

In Northern Ireland, there is also a Status Yellow wind warning for: Antrim; Armagh; Down; Fermanagh; Tyrone; Derry.

According to the UK Met Office, strong winds may cause some disruption during Wednesday from 11:00a.m until 8:00p.m.

Meanwhile, there is a marine Status Red storm warning from Valentia to Loop Head for tomorrow.

West to northwest winds at times are expected to reach violent storm force 11.