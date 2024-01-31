Cases of Schmallenberg virus (SBV) in newborn lambs are being widely reported by vets in areas of the United Kingdom (UK) recently.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) acknowledged an “emerging spike in confirmed cases of Schmallenberg virus”.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said “it is extremely concerning to hear of proven (and assumed) cases of this virus.

“These are from naive animals that were bitten by infected midges back in the autumn during their early stages of pregnancy.

Stocker said: “NSA would urge all working with sheep and cattle at these times to be vigilant to the signs of SBV and to contact their vets should they suspect the presence of any cases on their farms.”

If ruminant animals should become infected when pregnant, it can lead to abortion or malformations in the foetus.

Schmallenberg virus in the UK

A range of vets across the UK have confirmed cases of Schmallenberg in newborn lambs at their practices.

Derwent Vale Farm Vets in Derbyshire said that the lab they send samples to are “seeing results that are very suggestive of a recent incursion of Schmallenberg virus”.

The vets added that the counties where there appears to have been recent exposure have been in southern and central England, across to Powys in Wales and, to date, as far north as North Yorkshire.

McMurtry and Overdale Farm Vets in Derbyshire confirmed they are “currently seeing a lot of lambs with deformities consistent with Schmallenberg virus”.

They said these deformities typically include bent limbs and fixed joints, including the spine.

Willows Farm Vets in Cheshire have reported “an increase in Schmallenberg cases, with a number of farms affected within the practice”.

In Shropshire, Haywood Farm Vets said there was a “number of confirmed and pending cases” of Schmallenburg in early lambing flocks.

They added that “some of the lambs tested have had no brain development inside their skulls”.

Delaware Farm Vets, who provide farm and dairy veterinary services in Somerset, Wiltshire and Dorset said that the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) are offering free testing of brain samples to confirm infection.

Suspected case of Schmallenburg

A suspected case of Schmallenberg virus was identified in a lamb that was brought to Nantwich Farm Vets in Chesire.

A Dutch Spotted ewe lamb was brought in with contracted tendons which the vet suspected could potentially have been caused by the Schmallenberg virus. Source: Nantwich Farm Vets

The vet applied casts to the lamb’s front legs in the hope that it would help to straighten them out.