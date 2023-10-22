Located in Tuam, Co. Galway, the Connolly family farm is set to offer a total of 72 in-calf suckler-bred heifers for sale at Tuam Mart on Monday (October 23).

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, Norman Connolly said that viewing of the lots is available from 3:00p.m on the day of the sale. The sale starts at 7:30p.m sharp.

Of the 72 in-calf heifers that will be on offer at the Tuam Mart sale, 58 of these will be calving in November or December and the remaining 14 heifers will be calving in January.

Nine of the heifers available are scanned in-calf to sexed semen bulls:

Loyal (LM4184);

An De Beauffaux (BB4438);

Ewedenvale Ivor (LM2014).

Commenting on the confirmation of the heifers in the sale, Norman said: “These heifers are all between R+ and U+ grade cattle with a couple of E-grade heifers in it also.

“Generally speaking, the heifers in the sale range in weight from 700-800kg. They are all naturally fed and are not pushed.

“The heifers will range in age from 28-36 months at the point of calving.”

Some of the heifers in the sale are pictured below.

Lot 56 Lot 53 Lot 31 Lot 18 Lot 8 Lot 6

“There are a selection of heifers available in the sale to suit all suckler farmers. There are roans, blues, black and red Limousins as well as Simmental and cross-bred Charolais heifers,” he added.

“Calving dates may vary one-two weeks either side” of noted calving dates and Norman also said that “calving dates and sex of the calf are not guaranteed”.

All lots will be export tested and can be viewed prior to the sale. Contact details for Norman are available on the Haystack website and can be found here.

The heifers have all been vaccinated and received a parasite treatment as well as an iodine pour-on and pre-calving lick buckets.