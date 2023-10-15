Based near Newtownards, Co. Down, is Gareth Corrie, who is well known amongst commercial show cattle enthusiasts across both Ireland and the UK.

Agriland paid a visit to Corrie’s farm, Drumhilla Farm in Co. Down, ahead of the its special sale of 85 in-calf heifers which is set to take place at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Tuesday, October 17, at 7:00p.m.

As well as supplying heifers to farmers across Northern Ireland and further afield, Corrie is also involved in a syndicate known as J.C.B Commercials which is well known for sourcing top-end commercial cattle genetics.

“All heifers in the sale are in calf to a Limousin bull,” he said.

“The majority of the heifers in the sale are scanned in-calf to Ampertaine Lance and are due to calve in the first week of January.

“The remaining heifers are scanned in-calf to a range of stockbulls including bulls sired by Lance, Majestic, and Lodge Hamlet.”

This is the seventh year of the sale and Corrie said that his main focus for the heifers on offer in each sale is “to supply customers with high-end suckler cow replacements”.

“What I look for is heifers with good plates, a good top-loin, good bone and a bit of power about them,” he said.

“The sale has proven itself in offering cows fit to produce top-end weanlings.

“At last year’s sale, two heifers were bought by Strangford farmer William Kelly which went on to produce calves that were the two top-two priced calves in Saintfield suck calf sales this year selling for £3,000 and £1,740/head.

“It’s great to see our heifers are doing the business for repeat costumers.” Lot 51 Lot 39 Lot 47 A sample of the heifers in the sale

The Corrie Leading Ladies sale will kick off at 7:00p.m and the catalogue is available to view on the MartEye app.

“All cattle will be eligible for export in the sale and all heifers have been tested BVD (bovine viral diarrhoea) negative. These heifers are due to calve from January 5, onwards, and have been naturally run. They have not been pushed on concentrate feeding,” Corrie added.

“If you are a new customer of Ballymena Livestock Market, please make sure you pre-register with the venue ahead of the Leading Ladies Sale.”