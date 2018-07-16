Some showers amid sunny spells this week

The coming days are expected to bring some welcome showers, but it will remain largely dry overall with a Status Yellow drought warning still in place, according to Met Eireann.

At present, the Status Yellow warning – which was issued on Friday (July 13) at 1:00pm – will remain valid until Wednesday (July 18) at 3:00pm.

According to Met Eireann, little or no rain is expected until midweek. There is the possibility of some more appreciable rain or showers later in the week.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow blight warning was issued on Saturday at 11:00pm due to conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight but these are expected to ease today.

For today, cloud will tend to break up the morning and it will be a bright and fresh day, the national meteorological office says.

At first showers will be isolated in the west but the showers will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 17° to 20° in southwesterly breezes.

It will be mainly dry and clear tonight with lowest temperatures of 9° or 10°. Some fog patches will develop in the calm conditions.

Spraying conditions will be generally good early this week outside of showers.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are very high ranging from around 60mm in Ulster and west Connacht, to between 80mm and 95mm elsewhere.

Drought conditions may alleviate in the west as the week goes on.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow is expected to be generally dry and bright, with good sunshine during the morning – but increasing cloud will bring outbreaks of showery rain in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will reach 17° to 20° in light westerly winds.

Outlook

Wednesday will be mainly dry except for a few showers during the afternoon and evening.

Good spells of sunshine are expected through the day but some cloudier periods may also develop. Highest temperatures will peak at 18° to 23° in light breezes.

Most parts of the country will be dry on Thursday but more northern counties will get some rain later in the afternoon and evening.