According to Met Éireann, soil moisture deficits (SMD) are currently ranging between 7mm and 52mm, with the driest conditions in south Leinster and south Munster.

The SMD is the amount of rain needed to bring the soil back to field capacity. Field capacity is the amount of water the soil can hold against gravity.

Soil moisture deficits

SMD remain most significant in the east and south of the country, according to the latest data from Met Éireann.

There have been improvements in all parts of the country, with some areas no longer in a deficit.

Soil conditions in some parts of north Connacht and the north midlands are currently saturated or waterlogged, due to the recent heavy rainfall.

This has lead to a deterioration in ground conditions and challenging grazing conditions.

The southern part of the country continue to experience the highest levels of SMD, with deficits ranging from 20mm to 52mm, depending on soil type.

The eastern part of the country is seeing deficits of between 7mm and 40mm – again, depending on soil type.

The well drained and some moderately drained soils in the midlands and western part of the country for the most part, seem to have exited periods of deficit in soil moisture.

But some areas are still experiencing deficits of between 0mm to 13mm – mainly in moderately and poorly drained soils.

Grass growth

Grass growth remains slow in all parts of the country, even with the reduction in SMD.

According to PastureBase Ireland, growth rates for the coming week are expected to reach 48kg dry matter [DM]/ha in Leinster, 52kg DM/ha in Munster, 56kg DM/ha in Connacht and 52kg DM/ha in Ulster.

As we head towards autumn, many farmers a trying to build cover for autumn grazing – the reduced growth rates currently experienced are hampering this.

Weather

For the coming week the weather will be mixed and changeable. Showers and spells of rain will occur, with some drier and brighter interludes too.

Accumulations over the next week will generally range between 20mm and 60mm.

The highest accumulations are expected in west Munster and south Connacht, with much of the country seeing between 1.5 and 2.5 times average rainfall through the period.