Sixmilebridge Co-op Mart in Co. Clare is set to host an information meeting for organic farmers on Tuesday (March 14) at 7:30p.m.

Mart manager at Sixmilebridge Mart, Joe Clune, told Agriland that the meeting takes place ahead of the mart’s inaugural Organic Cattle Sale on Saturday, April 1.

He said that a number of farmers in the region had expressed an interest in getting an organic livestock sale up and running at the mart venue.

Some of the speakers and topics of discussion on the night will include:

Reducing use of dosage products: John Noonan, Teagasc organic advisor;

Veterinary regulations for organic farmers: Irish Organic Association speaker;

Paperwork involved for organic famers selling animals: Organic Trust speaker;

Organic market outlook: Emmet Doyle, Organic Sector manager, Bord Bia.

A statement from the Organic Trust has welcomed an invitation for the Organic Certification Bodies (OCBs) to participate in the upcoming meeting.

“This will be a great opportunity for farmers to gain and share knowledge and information on organic farming practises during the course of the evening,” the trust said.

The Organic Trust described the launch of an organic sale at Sixmilebridge Mart as “a positive step to creating markets for the current and future organic demands and as well as creating greater awareness around organic food production”.

According to the trust, other marts around the country are “looking into launching organic livestock sales” including Ballymote Mart in Co. Sligo, which has commenced an organic livestock sale since February 2023.

Organic payment information

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said that the organic scheme’s larger overall budget will result in higher payment rates for farmers.

The payments will be co-funded by the National Exchequer and the European Union.

To activate their payment in the first and subsequent years, a farmer must make a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application.

The following tables provide a breakdown of the per-hectare payment rates that will apply to various farming systems.

Horticulture

Growers with an organic horticulture area of 1ha or more, are eligible for the following payments if at least half of the eligible area is cropped annually.



However, it should be noted that any area under green manures cannot be included in the calculation. Year 1-2 (in conversion) 1-70ha €/ha Year 1-2 (in conversion) >70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) 1-70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) >70ha €/ha Horticulture €800/ha €60/ha €600/ha €30/ha

Tillage

The department has said that tillage farmers, with an organic tillage area of 6ha or more, are eligible for the following payments. Year 1-2 (in conversion) 1-70ha €/ha Year 1-2 (in conversion) >70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) 1-70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) >70ha €/ha Tillage €320/ha €60/ha €270/ha €30/ha

Dairy

Dairy farmers will be eligible for the following scheme payments on an organic area of at least 6ha. Year 1-2 (in conversion) 1-70ha €/ha Year 1-2 (in conversion) >70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) 1-70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) >70ha €/ha Dairy €350/ha €60/ha €300/ha €30/ha

Drystock (beef and sheep) and all other holdings

Applicants with 3ha or more of utilisable organic agricultural area are eligible for the following payments. Year 1-2 (in conversion) 1-70ha €/ha Year 1-2 (in conversion) >70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) 1-70ha €/ha Year 3-5 (fully converted) >70ha €/ha Drystock €300/ha €60/ha €250/ha €30/ha

In addition to the per-hectare payments, an annual participation payment will be given to all farmers in the scheme.

€2,000 will be paid to OFS participants in the first year of conversion, with €1,400 for every subsequent year of the contract.

The participation payment will be paid to each of the herdowners in registered farmer partnerships, up to a maximum of three.