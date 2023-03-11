If you are considering a change in your career, then some of the jobs available in the agri-sector previewed in this article might be for you.

Technical sales representatives

Teemore Engineering Ltd. is looking to recruit self-sufficient and self-motivated technical sales representative with substantial farming knowledge in the beef and dairy sectors based in the south east of Ireland.

The role will involve selling cattle housing and handling equipment to farmers and agents, and identifying the customer’s livestock housing needs, and accurately measuring and determining a solution and price for the customer.

A relevant qualification in agriculture or sufficient agricultural experience; a driver’s licence; experience in agricultural sales and in agricultural and/or livestock handling equipment is required.

Agricultural consultant

Agri-environmental consultancy business, Tirglas Ltd. based in Claregalway, Co. Galway currently has an opportunity for an agricultural consultant to support the company’s client base.

The main tasks involved in the role, among others, include:

Completing Basic Income Support Scheme (BISS), eco scheme and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (CRISS) applications for its client base;

Carrying out habitat assessments and giving expert advice to clients participating in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES);

Holding discussion groups for clients wishing to participate in the Knowledge Transfer Scheme;

Delivering training courses for farmers participating in ACRES;

Completion of Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) applications;

Commit to carry out CPD training as determined by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to ensure continued accreditation with FAS.

The successful candidate must hold a minimum level 8 degree in agricultural science or equivalent; have completed the required FAS training with the DAFM; and hold a full driver’s licence with access to their own transport.

National sales manager

Eurogene is looking for a full-time national sales manager to lead the national sales team and develop and implement an effective sales strategy.

Further key responsibilities of the position include:

Build and promote healthy customer relationships;

Define and measure both team and individual KPIs;

Develop the team both as a group and individually;

Put an effective coaching and training programme plan in place;

Identify and recruit suitable team members as required.

A degree in agriculture or similar, a minimum of three years’ experience in a sales management position, as well as strong leadership, communications and presentation skills are required.

Manual milk recorder

Do you need additional income and have free time in the morning and evening? Progressive Genetics is looking for a manual milk recorder in Co. Louth and Meath.

Reasonable knowledge of technology is required, however, training will be provided. The ideal candidate must have access to own transport and be co-operative working as part of a team.

This position offers a degree of time flexibility.

EDIY assistants

Progressive Genetics is also currently recruiting for EDIY assistants in the following areas: Westmeath, Offaly, Ballinasloe and Donegal.

Reasonable knowledge of technology is required, however, training will be provided. The ideal candidate must have access to own transport and be co-operative working as part of a team.

This position offers a degree of time flexibility.

Milk recording administrator

Due to growth in its milk recording division, Progressive Genetics is now looking to add to its team with the addition of a milk recording administrator based at the head office in Rathcore, Co. Meath.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Processing milk recording data for its farmer customers;

Ensuring maximum accuracy of data;

Providing customer service support;

Ensuring rapid turnaround of farmer reports;

Promotion of milk recording;

Herd health – disease testing through milk samples;

Pregnancy testing – through milk samples.

Full training will be provided for this position and the successful candidate will report to the milk recording supervisor. Good customer service skills are required, while knowledge of dairy farming would be an advantage.

Poultry farm assistants

Full and part-time positions are available on a poultry farm outside Ardagh in west Limerick. The role involves daily management of all aspects of rearing free-range chickens.

Flexible hours and a package for suitable candidates will be provided. Previous experience is preferable but not essential.