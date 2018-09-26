Six-row varieties start to knock on the quality door
Belfry tops the winter barley recommended list for yield this year. The six-row hybrid barley has a relative yield score of 108.
Bazooka followed a close second at 107, while Pixel came in at 106 and Quadra, Volume and KWS Kosmos came in at 105.
- KWS Cassia – 97;
- KWS Infinity – 99;
- KWS Kosmos – 105;
- KWS Tower – 98;
- Quadra – 105;
- Volume – 105;
- Bazooka – 107;
- Belfry – 108;
- Pixel – 106.
KWS Kosmos was provisionally recommended in 2018 and made it onto the recommended list this season, while Bazooka, Belfry and Pixel are all new to the provisionally recommended list.
The six-row varieties outperformed on disease resistance and resistance to lodging. However, as expected, grain quality was lower in the six-row varieties.
Belfry had the next highest KPH at 68.3, while Bazooka stood just under at 68.2. KWS Infinity and Quadra followed at 68. Tower had the highest TGW at 57.4g.
- KWS Cassia – 69.8;
- KWS Infinity – 68;
- KWS Kosmos – 66.2;
- KWS Tower – 67.1;
- Quadra – 68;
- Volume – 67;
- Bazooka – 68.2;
- Belfry – 68.3;
- Pixel 67.
- KWS Cassia – 54.7;
- KWS Infinity – 55.5;
- KWS Kosmos – 49.3;
- KWS Tower – 57.4;
- Quadra – 45.8;
- Volume – 42.7;
- Bazooka – 46.8;
- Belfry – 46.9;
- Pixel – 46.