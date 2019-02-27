SIMA 2019: The machine that can ‘go anywhere’, but who or what is Hubertrack?

French machinery firm Hubertrack is showing off a novel low-ground-pressure vehicle at this week’s SIMA show in Paris, France.

The company’s HHTrack100 (pictured below) is a 100hp tracked machine that was designed as an alternative to a conventional tractor for wet field conditions; it’s a twist on ‘standard’ crawler machines.

According to Hubertrack, the vehicle is capable of getting onto land without causing damage in bad conditions, even with a 2t payload. This is apparently because the two 550mm-wide rubber tracks put down a 2.7m² footprint; the pressure beneath them is as low as 150g/cm².

The manufacturer promises that the machine can eliminate ground compaction problems, saying:

The HHTRACK 100 makes it possible to reach steep or marshy places previously inaccessible to ‘standard’ tractors.

The HHTrack100 has a four-cylinder, 3.6L (100hp) Deutz engine and a 100L fuel tank. The hydrostatic transmission, with components from Poclain and Bandioli, is joystick-controlled. It is reportedly very user-friendly, in terms of operation.

The vehicle is 3.6m long and 2.75m high. It can be equipped with various add-on equipment, such as a fertiliser spreader, sprayer, hedge-cutter and tipping body. Prices reportedly start from around €75,000.

Options available for the vehicle include a (10kW) PTO, a special tool-carrying kit for the back and air-conditioning.

Hubertrack is based in Charente in the region of Cognac in south-western France.