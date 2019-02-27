‘Very fine’ grass farm in one block for sale by public auction in Co. Carlow

A very fine grass farm, located at Coolmanagh, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow, is for sale by public auction.

John Dawson, of REA Dawson, is facilitating the executor’s sale of the property.

The land is located a short distance off the main Carlow/Hacketstown Road R727. Within easy reach are the areas of Hacketstown village (8km), Tullow town (12km) and Carlow (23km).

Grazing land

The land is laid out in one block and is sub-divided into a number of good sized fields. The lands are well fenced with the benefit of a natural water supply. It is easily accessible from the main yard.

The farm has the benefit of road frontage and is bounded on one side by the River Derreen. John described part of the land has having some rock. “Otherwise, it’s in very good shape,” he said.

He described it as being a grazing farm. “However, it would suit dairy, sheep and cattle,” he commented.

There is a selection of farm buildings in a courtyard setting, including: A two-span shed (30 X 30), enclosed on three sides. It would be ideal for machinery storage;

A three-span hayshed with a back-to-back lean-to (135 X 90);

An enclosed three-span lean-to / storage shed (45 X 30);

Two stables with galvanized roofs;

A part lofted corn store incorporating a workshop and an old fireplace;

A coal and timber shed;

A cattle crush; and

A cattle collection area.

Farmhouse

The residence is a lovely country farmhouse, described John. It is in a silent setting with road frontage.

Access is by an attractive driveway leading to the period two-storey farmhouse, made of stone construction underneath a slate roof with an outer plaster finish.

The ground floor includes: an entrance hallway; a sitting room; a dining room; a kitchen; and a living room. The first floor comprises three bedrooms and a bathroom. Additional services include drainage from a septic tank and ESB.

The land is for sale by public auction on Wednesday, March 20 at 3:00pm at Barrack Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow.

So far there have been enquiries from the surrounding counties, said John.