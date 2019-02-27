SIMA 2019: The Turks arrive in Paris; check out Basak’s new flagship

Tractor manufacturer Basak is showing off its latest wares at this week’s SIMA show in Paris, France.

The event draws to a close tomorrow (Thursday, February 28).

AgriLand’s own Breifne O’Brien is there; he took these photographs.

Taking pride of place on Basak’s stand was its new 5120 (pictured above). Seen previously (albeit as a ‘concept’) at other shows, this tractor is the flagship of the ‘5000’ series (comprising the 5090, 5105 and 5120).

These models are home to some familiar components – most notably Deutz engines and ZF transmissions.

The 5120 appears to be more sophisticated than earlier offerings – potentially moving Basak into new markets.

This photograph (below) shows the interior of the 5120’s cab. Note the multi-function controller.

Advertisement

Basak, in case you didn’t know, is a Turkish entity. Here in Ireland and the UK, we are already familiar (in some areas) with other Turkish brands, such as Hattat, Tumosan and Armatrac.

Ford and Steyr legacy

Basak Tractor – as it’s officially known – can actually trace its roots back to 1944.

The company started to import Ford tractors into Turkey in 1962; a manufacturing deal (with Ford) was embarked upon just six years later.

In 1976, Basak began building Steyr-branded tractors at its base – under license from the Austrian manufacturer.

This 2075 (pictured below) – a current-build model – clearly shows the Steyr (styling) influence. This tractor is also on display at this week’s SIMA show.