Silage preparation is well underway on farms with the vast majority having already applied the slurry and fertiliser for their first cut.

In roughly a month’s time, many farmers will be hoping to be dropping crops, but before silage can begin there are a number of things to tick off the to-do list.

Silage preparation

Ahead of the harvesting of silage crops it is important that you have the yard prepared for the arrival of the crop.

You should be making some contact with your contractor to outline when you are hoping to cut and ensure that you are placed on their list. The earlier you can make contact with your contractor, the better.

The improvement in the weather has meant that for most, the feeding of silage is over for now and it is time to start cleaning the pit for this year’s crop.

Anything in the silage pit should be removed and the floor and walls should be power-washed to remove any dirt or material that may be there.

Some materials on the walls or floors of the silage pit could have an impact on silage quality.

You should also look at ordering or purchasing pit covers, so when the time comes you are ready and don’t have to worry about getting one then.

Maintenance

Ahead of silage season you should also be completing any maintenance that is required on your machinery.

Although most farmers will use the contractor some will not, and for the ones not using the contractor it is vital to ensure machinery is good to work.

Start with the tractor and check that it is up to date with its services, after which the mower should then be checked.

Check the blades to ensure they are not damaged and that grease has been applied to all the areas that require it.

Any other machinery that you may or will be using for silage harvesting should also be checked to ensure it is ready once you get the weather to cut.