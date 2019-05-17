‘Silage 75’ demos set for Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal

A total of three events on bast practice in making top-quality silage are set to take place in the north-west of the country next week.

The events – titled Silage 75 – are being hosted in counties Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal and are Department of Agriculture, Knowledge Transfer (KT) approved beef, sheep and dairy events.

According to Teagasc’s drystock business and technology advisor Tom Coll: “Silage 75 outlines the clear and simple steps that farmers must adopt to ensure they have an adequate supply of top-quality silage for 2019.”

The first Silage 75 event will take place on Monday, May 20, on the farm of Kieran and Caroline Henry, in Toberscarden, Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo.

All events will begin at 7:00pm and KT registration will commence at 6:45pm.

On Tuesday, May 21, the event comes to Co. Leitrim to the farm of Gerry McCartin, Kiltygerry, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim.

Finally, on Friday, May 24, Silage 75 will be on the farm of Wayne Armstrong, Quigley’s point, Co. Donegal.

Continuing, Coll explained: “75% dry matter digestibility (DMD) is the target which all farmers should be aiming for when making silage.

Silage is not a cheap crop to make especially in the form of round bales. Making high DMD silage can dramatically reduce concentrate usage on farms.