Election candidate’s car vandalised with manure

A Candidate in next week’s local elections in Cork City, Noreen Murphy, was shocked and angered when she discovered her car had been targeted by vandals who opted to throw manure on it.

Murphy took to Facebook to express her shock at the incident. She explained her home was “targeted in, what I believe, is an attempt to intimidate me into silence over the illegal dumping in the area”.

She further noted that the attack may have been because she is “running in the election”.

My car was vandalised in my drive. A load of muck was thrown over the gate on top of my car, probably as a warning to back down.

However, Murphy expressed her resilience to the attack: “I’m not going to apologise for wanting to breathe clean safe air, I’m not going to apologise for wanting my kids to breathe clean safe air and I’m certainly not going to apologise for wanting every child, woman and man in my community to be healthy and safe”.

She noted that recently, the local council removed 5t of asbestos from a yard in her local area.

She believes that as a result of the waste “every single person in this community was at risk of cancer.

The people who profit from illegal dumping, who poison our communities, do not care if your child is sick as long as they are making money.

They do not care if your child has lung cancer or asthma. They only care about making money regardless of the human suffering.