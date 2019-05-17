Former ICSA beef chair to run for association president

Edmond Phelan, the former chairperson of the beef committee of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), will run for the presidency of the association.

Phelan – who was succeeded by Edmund Graham as beef chair last year – said that he was at a meeting in Portlaoise on the night former president Patrick Kent announced his resignation.

“That night somebody said to me if I would consider running. I hadn’t even considered it as Patrick’s announcement was such a bolt from the blue,” said Phelan.

Over time, Phelan decided that he would “give it due consideration”.

He explained that he has recently been engaging with his colleagues to see if they would be receptive to his bid to become the association’s president, and has received positive feedback.

Phelan is a beef and tillage farmer from Co. Waterford.

Advertisement

The election is due to take place on June 27 and the closing date for nominations is May 24.

Resignation

Kent announced his resignation on April 24, agreeing to take on a role as an agricultural advisor to European election candidate Mick Wallace.

Kent also confirmed that he was on the replacement list for Wallace. Should the latter win a seat but be unable to fill it, an individual from the replacement list takes his place.