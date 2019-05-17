Aurivo announces its April milk price
Aurivo has become the latest processor to set its April milk price this week.
Announced following a meeting of the board today, Friday, May 17, the Aurivo base price remains at 30.5c/L – the same as for March milk.
The unconditional early calving bonus of 1.4c/L from recent months offered by the north-west co-operative has ended.
Aurivo will closely monitor market developments and pay the maximum price consistent with market returns, a spokesperson for the co-op said.
Processor prices
Yesterday, Dairygold revealed that it will pay its milk suppliers 30.69c/L for April milk supplies.
This price is inclusive of 0.65c/L Quality and Sustainability Bonuses and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
“While milk supply in Ireland and the UK is very strong, market demand is sluggish, particularly in a European context. The board will continue to monitor the position on a monthly basis,” the spokesperson said.
“The April price equates to a farm gate milk price of 32.72c/L based on average April milk solids for all Dairygold milk suppliers.”
Meanwhile, Kerry Group revealed its milk price for April, also announcing a cut in price, yesterday.
This is a drop of 0.5c/L on the March milk price set by the group.
Based on average April milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 32.63c/L, the representative added.