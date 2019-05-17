Aurivo announces its April milk price

Aurivo has become the latest processor to set its April milk price this week.

Announced following a meeting of the board today, Friday, May 17, the Aurivo base price remains at 30.5c/L – the same as for March milk.

The unconditional early calving bonus of 1.4c/L from recent months offered by the north-west co-operative has ended.

Aurivo will closely monitor market developments and pay the maximum price consistent with market returns, a spokesperson for the co-op said.

Processor prices

Yesterday, Dairygold revealed that it will pay its milk suppliers 30.69c/L for April milk supplies.

This price is inclusive of 0.65c/L Quality and Sustainability Bonuses and VAT, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

This price reflects a reduction of 0.5c/L on the March base milk price paid. “This adjustment is necessary to reflect dairy market returns,” the representative added.

“While milk supply in Ireland and the UK is very strong, market demand is sluggish, particularly in a European context. The board will continue to monitor the position on a monthly basis,” the spokesperson said.

“The April price equates to a farm gate milk price of 32.72c/L based on average April milk solids for all Dairygold milk suppliers.”

Meanwhile, Kerry Group revealed its milk price for April, also announcing a cut in price, yesterday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company announced that the Kerry Group base price for April milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT.

This is a drop of 0.5c/L on the March milk price set by the group.