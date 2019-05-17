‘Clarity needed for farmers on beef support fund details’
Calls have been made for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to “give details on when farmers can expect emergency funds”.
Fianna Fáil general election candidate for Sligo-Leitrim, Shane Ellis, has “cautiously welcomed” the €100 million fund for beef farmers from the European Commission.
Commenting on the announcement, revealed by AgriLand on Wednesday, May 15, Ellis said: “Following many protests, and amid growing fears in the beef sector as Brexit hangs over us all, the announcement from the European Commission is welcome.”
The move also follows weeks of farmer-led protests across the country on the issue of ongoing stagnant beef prices under a cloud of Brexit uncertainty.
However, he expressed his concern saying: “I fear it may be too little too late. This should have been done twelve months ago.
Farming communities have endured long winter months not certain that they can make a viable living.
Concluding, Ellis said: “The process to apply for funding must be straightforward. The department should act promptly and clarify details for farmers. This should be the first step.”