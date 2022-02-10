Data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today (Thursday, January 10) reveal that there was a significant decline in the total volume of land sold in Ireland in 2020 when compared to 2019.

According to the CSO’s Agricultural Land Prices 2020, 29,031 acres of agricultural land were sold in 2020, compared to 2019’s figure of 61,997 acres.

Leading the charge in the most expensive region to buy agricultural land was, unsurprisingly, the south-east.

At €10,645 per acre, the south-east of the country was way ahead in 2020 with 2,093 acres sold at a median price of €10,645 per acre.

This is significantly higher than the national median price of €6,992 per acre, the price at which 29,031 acres of agricultural land was sold for.

The west of the country was the least expensive region with 6,412 acres of land sold at a median price of €4,625 per acre, but accounted fort he highest volume of of agricultural land sold with 6,412 acres.

Meanwhile, the area with the lowest volume of land sold – just 605 acres – was the south-west.

Anthony Dawson, CSO statistician, said:

“Today’s publication shows that there was a noticeable decline in the volume of land sold in Ireland in 2020 with 29,031 acres of land sold at a median price of €6,992 per acre compared with 61,997 acres of land sold in 2019.

“The most expensive region to purchase agricultural land was in the south-east – Wexford, Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford – where 2,093 acres of agricultural land sold for a median price of €10,645 per acre.

“The west – Galway, Mayo and Roscommon – was the least expensive region to purchase land where 6,412 acres of land sold for a median price of €4,625.”

Agricultural Land Prices for 2020 were compiled using an updated methodology which mean more transactions have been used in calculating the series, improving both the quality and coverage of the land price statistics.

Previous year’s data have also been updated to reflect this methodological improvement, according to the CSO.