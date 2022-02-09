As the supply of land being offered for sale continues to be scarce, it is no surprise that a quality 65ac holding in the Royal county is piquing the interest of potential buyers.

Located just 10km from the historic town of Kells, the current owners are using the holding at Ballyhist, Carnaross for grazing cattle, but the land offers many options to perspective buyers.

With 135m of road frontage, there is some potential for development on the Meath land, according to selling agent, John Harrington of Smith Harrington Auctioneers in Navan. Image Source: Harrington Smith

If the new owner decided to work the land themselves, they would have an opportunity to apply for planning permission to build a farm house or farm buildings. They could also consider selling a site to someone who has a ‘local need’ for housing.

Land with potential

Currently, the 64.56ac farm is split into six well-fenced paddocks with a natural water supply; a small concrete barn still stands on the land.

The access to the middle and lower sections of the holding has been boosted by the construction of a farm road.

John Harrington told Agriland that this “good Meath land” could be used for any farming enterprise including grazing, tillage or silage.

Dairy and livestock farming is the main focus in the local area and the land is not far from Carnaross Mart and the M3 motorway.

Image Source: Harrington Smith

“I think it’s a good opportunity. This block of land is well worth a look for anybody. It’s 65ac; that’s a fairly substantial amount,” Harrington observed.

Although the selling agent would not be drawn on a price for the holding, it would be expected to fetch at least €10,000/ac.

Commenting on current concerns about rising input costs, Harrington said: “Farming is always very resilient. There’s good years and bad years and once you stick with it, it always works out pretty well.”

The agent said there has been “a good bit of interest” since the farm was placed on the market and he is hoping to strike a deal in “the near future”. Given the strong demand for agricultural land, he may well be proven right.