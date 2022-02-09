The president of the European Council of Young Farmers (CEJA), Diana Lenzi has addressed EU agriculture ministers to consolidate climate-friendly agricultural and forestry models – carbon farming in particular.

CEJA calls on the European Commission to promote certainty for both the up-takers of carbon farming practices and the broader civil society environment.

Speaking at the informal AGRIFISH Council meeting in Strasbourg (Tuesday, February 8) Lenzi insisted on a more proactive stance on the preservation of agricultural soils and long-term investment for carbon farming.

Carbon farming

Carbon farming presents many opportunities to establish innovative green business models on a farm level, according to Lenzi.

She explains that there is no uniform capacity to uphold the same contribution level in terms of carbon sequestration and removals, thus policy reflections should focus on understanding the variable capacities from one farm to another.

Focus should also be put on maintaining a multifunctional approach of the soils, so that carbon remains a by-product of farmers’ activities. Lenzi added:

“We farm for food and not for carbon. But it is in our shared interest to preserve a multifunctional approach to soils.”

The CEJA president said enabling instruments must be put forward shortly including research and innovation, large-scale soil testing and training for farmers and foresters to understand the potential of their soil.

Whether certifications are based on a public or private incentivising mechanism, payment associated with carbon farming practices should cover implementation costs and additional remuneration, Lenzi stated.

She added that the publication of a regulatory framework on carbon removal certifications is foreseen for the end of this year.

Until a consistent measuring system can be guaranteed, incentives should be characterised by an obligation of means rather than results, which means supporting the investment farmers consent to in the establishment of their carbon sequestration and removal practices, Lenzi explained.

Young farmers

The president reminded that young farmers are fully committed to the fight against climate change. Young farmers believe additional efforts are needed to address the current knowledge and implementation gap on carbon farming, according to Lenzi.

CEJA represents 33 young farmer organisations from 22 member states and gives a voice to around 2 million young farmers across Europe – however, only 5.1% of farmers are below the age of 35.

Quoting the ever-decreasing number of young farmers in the EU, she added:

“If we want to make carbon farming a viable and successful story in the EU and reach our collective climate objectives, we will need young people to carry on.

“If we want carbon farming to succeed, if we want our European agriculture to grow, we need to turn our attention to those young farmers who are building their future, the stability of their farms on these ambitions, who believe in change, in innovation,” Lenzi concluded.