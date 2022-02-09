Weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice for three counties in the northwest and for ice in Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo. It is forecasting “wintry showers and icy conditions”.

The warning is valid from 5:00p.m this evening (Wednesday, February 9) and is expected to remain in place until 11:00a.m tomorrow morning (Thursday, February 10).

Ice warning

The UK Met Office has also issued a status yellow weather warning for ice for Northern Ireland.

It has said that “wintry showers” will bring a risk of ice on Wednesday night, especially in the west and north.

The warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry is valid from 6:00p.m this evening until 10:00a.m on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann is forecasting gale force winds overnight for the northwest coast of the country.

It has issued a status yellow warning for Slyne Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head and warned that westerly winds will reach gale force 8 at times.

The warning comes into place at midnight and is valid until midday on Thursday.

For the rest of the country, Met Éireann said that tonight will feel “raw” with scattered wintry showers and clear spells.

Temperatures are set to fall back to between -1° and +2° in brisk westerly winds.

Road users are being advised to take care as frost and icy patches form.

Thursday will see some sleet and snow showers but these will be mainly in the northwest. There will be scattered showers during the day, some of them could be heavy with hail in some areas.

The national forecaster said the showers will be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht where there could be sleet and snow on hills.

The northwest winds will bring an added wind chill factor to the daytime temperatures of just 4° to 7°.

Met Éireann has said that the weather will remain unsettled but it will become milder during the weekend.