Sheep trade: ‘There isn’t as many lambs out there as other years’

“If farmers are strong and sit tight, €6.00/kg is there to be got for store lambs,” according to one Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, sheep farmer.

Former Nuffield scholar John Fagan has said there is no rush on most farmers to sell lambs.

“Most sheep farmers are in a very good position now compared to other years so they should try hold back.”

I would be interested to know the figures from the sheep census because I would say that ewe numbers will be down on last year.

Fagan believes there is a number of reasons why ewe-numbers are down. “Some people are getting out because they are just physically wrecked after the winter and spring of last year and also, the incoming electronic identification (EID) regulations.”

New EID tagging

The Co. Westmeath sheep farmer has very strong views on new mandatory EID tagging regulations. He believes that added that data recording is “not a bad idea” saying: “Of course it’s a good idea but the practicality of it is being lost and dumped out on top of farmers.”

“A lot of sheep farmers have packed it in because of the EID tagging introduction last year. Alot of older generation farmers are just fed up of it.”

Fagan believes it was introduced to make things easier in the factory and the fand said that the new tagging regulations will not open any additional markets.

I agree it will make data recording easier for farmers but the practicality isn’t realistic for most farmers. The cost benefit of introducing it for farmers is negative.