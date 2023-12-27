Prices in the sheep trade have remained in a steady position at the start of what is a short three day processing week for factories.

While the final quotes in the sheep trade for 2023 are provided below, when processing in 2024 commences next week in factories, it remains to be seen if there will be a rise in lamb prices.

Next week will also be a short processing week in factories, on account of New Year’s Day falling on Monday, January 1, with processors closing on this day, but opening for the remainder of the week.

Spring lamb prices

Kildare Chilling has maintained its offering for lambs at the start of this week in the sheep trade and provided a quote for farmers today (Wednesday, December 27) only, of €6.50/kg, plus a 10c quality assured (QA) bonus up to 22kg for spring lambs, a total of €6.60/kg.

They are offering €5.00/kg for light lambs under 16kg, or those that are grading from an O2 to P1.

This weeks sheep prices from Irish Country Meats (ICM) have shown no change, as they are offering €6.35/kg plus a 20c QA bonus, bringing its offering to €6.55/kg up to a 23kg carcass weight for a spring lamb.

Other outlets have offered a price of €6.40/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus, a total of €6.55/kg.

Base quotes during this period twelve months ago were at €6.30/kg up to €6.40/kg, with QA lambs moving at €6.40/kg up to €6.50/kg.

Cull ewe prices

Cull ewe prices remain unchanged from Kildare Chilling which has maintained its quotes for cull ewes, while the price differed depending on the weight of the ewe.

In its quotes for Wednesday only, the outlet offered €2.60/kg plus a 10c QA bonus for ewes from 23kg to 35kg.

For ewes between 35kg to 43kg, Kildare Chilling offered farmers €2.90/kg plus a 10c QA bonus, a total of €3.00/kg for a better type ewe.

Ewes under 23kg will fetch a price of €2.00/kg from Kildare Chilling.

ICM is offering €2.60/kg for a ewe up to a 45kg carcass weight, the price remaining the same as last week, while other outlets are also offering €2.60/kg for a cull ewe.

The ewe trade during this time last year had base quotes ranging from €3.00/kg up to €3.20/kg, ahead of the quotes provided this week.