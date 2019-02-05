Sheep trade: Prices continue to hold at a base of 520c/kg
Lamb quotes showed no signs of dropping this week. Kepak increased its quote to 520c/kg, plus a Quality Assurance (QA) bonus of 15c/kg, reflecting demand that is there.
Both Irish Country Meats’ plants remained at 520c/kg (plus a QA bonus of 10c/kg). Ewe prices are at 270c/kg in both plants.
- Kepak Athleague: 520c/kg +15c/kg QA;
- ICM Camolin: 520c/kg +10c/kg QA;
- ICM Navan: 520c/kg +10c/kg QA.
Throughput
48,700 head of sheep were processed at Department of Agriculture approved slaughtering plants in the week ending January 27. This is back significantly on last week’s figure of 55,418. It is also below the figure for the same week last year – 49,678.
The total number of sheep slaughtered in the Republic of Ireland so far this year is now at 206,969, a decrease of 5,575 head on the same time last year.
- Lambs/hoggets: 38,863 (-6,087 or -13.5%);
- Ewes and rams: 9,837 (-631 or -6%);
- Total: 48,700 (-6,718 or -12.1%).
Mart trade
Tullow Mart
1,500 sheep were on offer at Tullow Mart last Tuesday (January 29) and trade was improved. Heavy hoggets were up by €4-5/head. Hoggets over 55kg were selling from €126/head to €132/head, while the majority sold for between €127 and €130.
Lighter hoggets (<50kg) sold for between €120/head and €129/head; with most selling for €124-127/head.
A dispersal sale of 200 mule ewes in the brood ring “sold to a steady trade”, making an average price of €155/head.
- Top price for aged ewes with twin lambs – €235;
- Base price for ewes with single lambs – €170.
Ballinrobe Mart
Store lambs were making between €86/head and €125/head in Ballinrobe Mart this week, where numbers remained steady.
- Ewe lambs – up to €120/head;
- Fat ewes – €78-€115/head.
Tuam Mart
Lambs were making up to €83.50 with the weight at Tuam Mart last Tuesday (January 29), while in-lamb ewes made up to €152.
- 51.5kg – €135 or €2.32/kg;
- 52kg – €133 or €2.55/kg;
- 45.5kg – €114 or €2.50/kg.
A show and sale of factory and butcher hoggets will take place at Tuam Mart on February 12 from 5:00pm.
Carnew Mart
Carnew Mart saw a big entry of sheep last week (Thursday, January 31). 2,472 sheep were on offer and “met a strong trade”. Prices were up €2-3/head in general across all classes.
A top price of €135.50 was paid for 59kg hoggets.
- <50kg – €126-135.50;
- 45-49kg – €119-130;
- 40-44kg – €103-122.
- In-lamb ewes: €110-165;
- Ewes with twin lambs at foot – €190-240;
- Ewes with single lambs at foot – €150-190.