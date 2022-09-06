The sheep trade is starting the week like it finished last, uneasy.

Some factories have held prices from last week while others have eased their offering for lambs.

At current base prices, there is a 20c/kg difference from the lowest to the highest base prices on offer from meat processing plants.

Base quotes for lambs, from the factories that offered a quote, at the start of this week, are ranging from €6.00-6.20/kg.

The above quoted prices are the same to what was on the table, largely, a year ago from factories for lambs when base prices were back down to €6.00/kg as well.

Looking at what factory is offering what, Kildare Chilling is out in front with a base price of €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus. While a price of €5.20/kg is being paid out for lambs killing out under 16kg by Kildare Chilling.

Irish Country Meats is on a base price of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus. While reports from other plants point base prices for tomorrow also at €6.00/kg.

This is leaving prices for quality assured lambs at €6.10-6.30/kg.

Prices at the top end of the market are ranging from €6.30-6.40/kg in general – and up to €6.50/kg in cases.

The ewe trade is coming under further pressure, with base quotes falling back to €3.10/kg in cases.

While quotes from other plants are ranging from €3.20/kg up to €3.30/kg.

‘€7.00/kg needed for lambs’

Lamb prices need to be at €7.00/kg in order to farmers to make any sort of profit, the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association, Sean McNamara said.

Speaking to Agriland, Sean said: “At current lamb prices of around €6/kg, there is no profitability in sheep farming at a time when all input costs have gone off the charts.

“€7.00/kg at the moment is what is needed for lamb and unfortunately we are a long way off that now.

“The sheep processing sector will not be sustainable if sheep farmers here cannot make a profit, and there are already signs of significant culling of ewes.”