On Saturday (September 3) the Helen family – Robert, Sylvia and Jason – conducted its Excellence of Eedy youngstock sale.

The sale took place on the family’s farm near Lisroe, Lyre, Clonakilty in Co. Cork.

According to auctioneer Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions, the family catalogued the cream of their youngstock from their top cow families.

Commenting on the sale, Taaffe said: “The sale was fast-paced throughout, drawing a large crowd on-farm and 35 different bidders online including bidders from Scotland and Wales.”

Acclaim family

The four female members of the Eedy herd and renowned Acclaim cow family were met with strong interest, averaging 7,300gns and topping the sale at 8,700gns.

The highest price of the day of 8,700gns was achieved by Lot 6, Eedy So Acclaim.

She is an April 2021-born heifer sired by Val-Bisson Doorman. Her dam is the show-winning Eedy Alexander Acclaim (EX94) and her grandam is Eedy CIX Acclaim (EX95).

She was sold in-calf, due in April 2023, and was purchased by a Co. Cork breeder.

Lot 6: Eedy So Acclaim, sold for 8,700gns

Image source Taaffe Auctions

The second-highest price of the sale went to Lot 5, Eedy Rubicon Acclaim; she sold for 8,400gns.

This year-old heifer is a daughter of EDG Rubicon and a maternal sister to Eedy Crushabull Acclaim (VG89-2YR).

Eedy Crushabull Acclaim won All-Ireland Heifer in Milk Champion and Breed Champion at Clonakilty Show 2022 and was sold privately this past summer to the Logan herd in Scotland. Lot 5: Eedy Rubicon Acclaim, sold for 8,400gns

Image source: Taaffe Auctions

The two other Acclaim females on offer in the sale sold for 7,900gns and 4,200gns.

Excellence of Eedy

Another heifer that created great interest was Eedy Sidekick Fame who had recently won Honorable Mention at the Irish National Calf Show.

This October 2021 heifer was sired by Walnutlawn Sidekick and is backed by the Fame cow family.

She sold for 8,300gns and again, was claimed by a Co. Cork breeder.

Sale averages:

35 females averaged 3,370gns;

Four embryos averaged 475gns;

Bull sold for 1,000gns.