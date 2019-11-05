Sheep marts: Tighter supplies see an improved trade for lambs

Mart managers across the country are reporting an improved trade for store and factory-fit lambs, as supplies begin to tighten for these lots.

Store lambs weighing between 38kg and 43kg are making from €75/head up to €85/head.

Furthermore, factory-fit lamb prices are creeping up towards the €100 mark, with prices ranging from €94/head up to €101/head.

The hogget trade continues to thrive, with prices ranging from €120/head up to €170/head.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place on Saturday last, November 2.

Suffolk cross ewe lambs were met with a strong trade, with a top price of €120/head achieved on the day, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

Furthermore, store lambs were improved by €2.00-3.00/head on last week. There was a good trade for rams, with prices ranging from €150/head up to €450/head.

Sample lamb prices: Two lambs weighing 45kg sold for €116/head;

11 lambs weighing 44kg sold for €96/head;

18 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €95/head;

12 lambs weighing 54kg sold for €95/head.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday last, October 28. There was a strong trade for factory-fit and store lambs, according to the mart manager Anne Harkin.

Lambs weighing between 38kg and 42kg sold for an average price of €85. Furthermore, factory-fit lambs weighing between 43kg and 53kg sold for an average price of €92.50.

Heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €130/head.

Sample ewe lamb prices: 53kg: €111/head;

51kg: €110/head;

54kg: €113/head.

Roscommon Mart

There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, October 30.

There was a good trade for lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

Furthermore, there was a good demand for good-quality ewe lambs, with a top price of €125/head achieved on the day.

There was a steady trade for cast ewes, with prices ranging from €60/head up to €91/head.

Factory-fit lamb prices: 49.5kg: €98/head;

56kg: €95/head;

49.4kg: €94/head. Store lamb prices: 43kg: €82/head;

42.7kg: €83/head;

39.6kg: €84/head.

Dowra Mart

A smaller sale of sheep were presented at Dowra Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Friday last, November 1.

There was an improved trade across all the sheep classes, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

Factory-fit lambs made from €80/head up to a top price of €100/head. Furthermore, good-quality ewe lambs made from €85/head up to €101/head.

Forward store lambs made from €70/head up to €85/head, with lighter mountain stores making from €50/head up to €70/head.

Breeding ewes were a steady trade, with prices ranging from €70/head up to €120/head.

Blessington Mart

Some 2,147 sheep were on offer at Blessington Mart’s weekly sheep sale on Tuesday last, October 29.

There was a good trade for cast ewes and heavy lambs, according to the mart manager, John Doyle.

There were plenty of buyers for good-quality lots, with factory-fit lamb prices ranging from €90/head up to €97/head.

Furthermore, breeding rams were a steady trade, with prices ranging from €100/head up to €370/head.

Sample prices: Store lambs: €66-86/head;

Breeding ewes: €100-140/head;

Heavy ewes: €100-120/head.

Loughrea Mart

Loughrea Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last, October 31. There was a slight improvement in lamb prices, according to the mart manager, James Cooney.

Despite the small number of heavy lambs on offer, there was still a good trade for these lots, with prices fetching €107.50/head for lambs weighing 52.5kg.

Furthermore, there was a good trade for hoggets, with prices ranging from €145/head up to €175/head.

There was an active trade for cull ewes, with prices ranging from €50/head up to €80/head. The top price on the day for heavy ewes was €112/head.

Sample lamb prices: 39kg: €82/head;

41kg: €83/head;

45kg: €91/head;

48kg: €96/head;

49.5kg: €101/head.