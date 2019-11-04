Emerald Isle Beef Producers to hold registration night in Wexford

One of the newly-formed producer organisations (PO) for Irish beef is holding an information and registration night in Co. Wexford tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5.

Emerald Isle Beef Producers, the second beef PO in the country (after Irish Beef Producers) will host the meeting at the Ashdown Park Hotel, Coach Road, Gorey, Co. Wexford tomorrow at 8:00pm (eircode: Y25 V1D6).

The PO has also announced that it has become a stakeholder in an exporters forum, where there will be opportunities for the sale of weanlings, stores, finished cattle and calves.

Other developments for the PO will also be discussed on the night, including the launch of an online registration service for prospective members.

Emerald Isle Beef Producers said in a statement that, to sell weanlings and stores through the group, there is no membership fee until January 2021.

To sell finished cattle through the group, a lifetime membership fee of €100 applies. Each member who pays this fee will become an equal shareholder in the group.

The group was officially recognised on October 4. It’s chairperson (and one of its six directors) is Eamon Corley.

According to Corley, all members can “influence the running of the group through the democratic transparent manner that we are set up in”.

He added that “all funds created by the group are ploughed back in for the betterment of beef farmers”.