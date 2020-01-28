Sheep marts: Strong trade all round, as the number of in-lamb ewes on offer increases

Mart managers across the country are reporting a steady trade for all classes of sheep, with a good demand for all types.

The cast ewe trade remains firm, with prices of up to €140/head being achieved.

Forward store lambs are making in around the €100/head mark, with the best of these making upwards of €105/head.

Furthermore, there is a good trade for hoggets – especially in-lamb ewe hoggets. In general, prices for heavy butcher and factory-fit hoggets are between €115/head and €130/head. However, there is a wide variation in the weights – with the majority between 46kg and 60kg.

Mart managers have reported a strong trade for in-lamb ewes and ewes and lambs at foot. The number of in-lamb ewes on offer at marts has increased over the past week, with prices of up to €170/head being achieved.

Baltinglass Mart

Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, January 25.

There was an improved trade again for all classes of sheep, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

The top price on the day was €126 for a pen of hoggets weighing 60kg.

In the breeding ewe section, prices for these lots ranged from €145/head up to €180/head.

Sample hogget prices: Four hoggets weighing 60kg sold for €126/head;

10 hoggets weighing 52kg sold for €124/head;

Nine hoggets weighing 39kg sold for €121/head;

Six hoggets weighing 48kg sold for €119/head;

Three hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €118/head;

Seven hoggets weighing 42kg sold for €109/head.