Sheep marts: Strong trade all round, as the number of in-lamb ewes on offer increases
Mart managers across the country are reporting a steady trade for all classes of sheep, with a good demand for all types.
The cast ewe trade remains firm, with prices of up to €140/head being achieved.
Forward store lambs are making in around the €100/head mark, with the best of these making upwards of €105/head.
Furthermore, there is a good trade for hoggets – especially in-lamb ewe hoggets. In general, prices for heavy butcher and factory-fit hoggets are between €115/head and €130/head. However, there is a wide variation in the weights – with the majority between 46kg and 60kg.
Mart managers have reported a strong trade for in-lamb ewes and ewes and lambs at foot. The number of in-lamb ewes on offer at marts has increased over the past week, with prices of up to €170/head being achieved.
Baltinglass Mart
Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, January 25.
There was an improved trade again for all classes of sheep, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.
The top price on the day was €126 for a pen of hoggets weighing 60kg.
In the breeding ewe section, prices for these lots ranged from €145/head up to €180/head.
Sample hogget prices:
- Four hoggets weighing 60kg sold for €126/head;
- 10 hoggets weighing 52kg sold for €124/head;
- Nine hoggets weighing 39kg sold for €121/head;
- Six hoggets weighing 48kg sold for €119/head;
- Three hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €118/head;
- Seven hoggets weighing 42kg sold for €109/head.
Roscommon Mart
There was a small entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart, on Wednesday last, January 15.
There was a good entry of in-lamb ewes, with prices for these lots ranging from €135/head up to €170/head, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.
In the hogget section, there was a small number on offer. However, despite this, there was a good trade, with prices for these lots ranging from €102/head up to €125/head.
In the cast ewe section, prices for these lots ranged from €89/head up to €120/head.
Sample factory-fit hogget prices:
- 68kg: €125/head;
- 70kg: €125/head;
- 51kg: €122/head;
- 50kg: €120/head.
Sample store hogget prices:
- 41.5kg: €105/head;
- 41kg: €103/head;
- 41.3kg: €102/head;
- 44.1kg: €120/head.
Dowra Mart
There was a large entry of 1,340 sheep on offer at Dowra Mart on Saturday last, January, 25.
There was a strong trade for factory-fit hoggets, with prices for these lots up €3.00-5.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.
The top price on the day was €129/head for a pen of hoggets weighing 59kg. In general, prices for factory-fit hoggets ranged from €120/head up to €129/head.
Furthermore, hoggets weighing between 40kg and 50kg sold from €105/head up to €120/head, with forward store hogget prices ranging from €90/head up to €104/head.
In the breeding ewe section, 16 in-lamb hoggets sold for €170/head. Furthermore, five ewes with 10 lambs at foot sold for €170/head.
Sample hogget prices:
- Eight hoggets weighing 59kg sold for €129/head;
- Five hoggets weighing 55kg sold for €127.50/head;
- 20 hoggets weighing 51kg sold for €124.50/head;
- 30 hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €112/head;
- 20 hoggets weighing 37kg sold for €99/head.
Carnew Mart
Carnew Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last, January 23. There was a large sale of over 3,100 sheep on offer, with a good trade for hoggets, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.
Heavy hoggets were in strong demand, with prices for these lots ranging from €125/head up to €130/head.
Good-quality forward stores peaked at €103/head, with the majority of these lots making from €79/head up to €100/head.
Furthermore, there was a strong demand once again for cull ewes, with prices in this section ranging from €75/head up to €135/head.
Sample prices:
- 10 hoggets weighing 59kg sold for €130/head;
- 17 hoggets weighing 58kg sold for €129/head;
- 22 hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €129/head;
- 22 hoggets weighing 43kg sold for €112/head;
- 27 hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €118/head.
Kilkenny Mart
Kilkenny Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, January 27. There was a small number of sheep on offer. However, this led to a very lively trade, according to the mart manager, George Chandler.
The top price on the day was achieved by a pen of heavy hoggets that sold for €133/head.
In the cull ewe section, prices peaked at €140/head. In general, prices for these lots ranged from €90/head up to €135/head.
Factory-fit hoggets were a good trade, with prices for these lots ranging from €105/head up to €133/head.
Sample hogget prices:
- Eight hoggets weighing 77kg sold for €133/head;
- 10 hoggets weighing 58kg sold for €126/head;
- 19 hoggets weighing 52kg sold for €129/head;
- 10 hoggets weighing 51kg sold for €127/head.
