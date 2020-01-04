Sheep marts: Strong end to the year sees prices for store lambs peak at €100/head

Mart managers across the country reported a strong end of the year trade for all classes of sheep – especially for store lambs.

During the last few weeks – leading up to Christmas – good-quality store lambs were trading up around the €100/head mark.

The same can be said for butcher and factory-fit lambs, with a good demand for these lots. This was largely down to increasing factory prices, with meat processing facilities offering farmers up to 520c/kg for lambs.

This increase in base quotes led to an improved trade, with mart managers noticing an increase in farmer activity around the ring.

Furthermore, the cast ewe trade finished strong, with prices of up to €130/head achieved for these lots.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart held its final sheep sale of 2019 on Monday, December 16. There was a good entry of sheep on offer, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.

There was a lively trade for all classes of sheep, with a top price of €114/head achieved for lambs weighing 53kg.

Heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €120/head.

Sample lamb prices: 30-35kg: €75-80/head;

35-40kg: €85-95/head;

41-45kg: €95-105/head;

46-53kg: €105-114/head.

Headford Mart

Headford Mart held its final sheep sale of 2019 on Saturday, December 11.

There was a good trade for butcher and factory-fit lambs, according to the mart manager, Joe Wynne.

A top price of €114/head was achieved on the day for lambs weighing 56kg.

Furthermore, cull ewe prices ranged from €45/head up to €93/head.

Sample lamb prices: 56kg: €114/head;

54kg: €112/head;

51kg: €112/head;

39kg: €89/head;

41kg: €93/head;

42kg: €95/head.

Baltinglass Mart

There was a small entry of sheep at Baltinglass Mart’s final sheep sale of 2019. There was a 100% clearance rate on the day, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

Butcher lambs were a good trade, with a top price of €120/head achieved on the day. Furthermore, lambs weighing between 45kg and 50kg sold from €90/head up to €105/head.

In the store lamb section, prices for these lots ranged from €65/head up to €90/head.

Moreover, there was a good demand for cast ewes, with a top price of €130/head achieved for ewes weighing 95kg.

Sample lamb prices: Two lambs weighing 72kg sold for €113/head;

14 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €100/head;

Three lambs weighing 40kg sold for €85/head;

Six lambs weighing 34kg sold for €75/head;

11 lambs weighing 35kg sold for €74/head;

21 lambs weighing 30kg sold for €66/head.

Kilkenny Mart

Kilkenny Mart held its final sheep sale of 2019 on Monday, December 16.

There was a large entry of sheep compared to the previous week, according to the mart manager, George Chandler.

There was a good trade for butcher lambs, with a top price of €116/head achieved on the day for lambs weighing 60kg.

Butcher lamb prices ranged from €108/head up to €116/head. Furthermore, factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €98/head up to €108/head.

There was a good demand for store lambs, with prices ranging from €72/head up to €99/head.

Furthermore, cast ewe prices ranged from €69/head up to €140/head.

Sample butcher lamb prices: 12 lambs weighing 51kg sold for €115/head;

22 lambs weighing 55kg sold for €116/head;

10 lambs weighing 57kg sold for €116/head. Sample factory-fit lamb prices: 15 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €108/head;

12 lambs weighing 47kg sold for €106/head;

13 lambs weighing 46kg sold dor €100/head;

10 lambs weighing 45kg sold for €106/head. Sample store lamb prices: 15 lambs weighing 40kg sold for €97/head;

12 lambs weighing 39kg sold for €80/head;

18 lambs weighing 37kg sold for €85/head;

25 lambs weighing 36kg sold for €79/head.

Loughrea Mart

Loughrea Mart held its final sheep sale of 2019 on Thursday, December 12.

Good-quality lambs were scarce, according to the mart manager, James Cooney.

The top price on the day was €115/head for a pen of lambs weighing 53kg.

Cull ewes were a good trade, with a top price of €124/head achieved in this section. In general, prices for these lots ranged from €60/head up to €80/head.

Sample lamb prices: 41kg: €86/head;

44.5kg: €93/head;

46.5kg: €101.50/head;

48kg: €112/head;

52kg: €115/head;

53kg: €115/head.