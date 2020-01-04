Beef Industry Review: Where to in 2020?

2019 will live long in the memory of beef farmers and, indeed, the entire beef industry in Ireland.

Amidst current prices, many are thinking long and hard about the future direction in which to take their farms – and who can blame them?

Others, meanwhile, have reaffirmed their commitment to the business of beef farming; they’re fervently hoping for a more positive and fruitful 2020.

This is understandable; these farmers produce a premium product – an animal that is reared to the highest of standards. Surely there is a market for grass-fed, quality-assured, sustainably-produced beef such as this.

A bright light appeared at the end of the tunnel in 2019 – in the form of an emerging Chinese market. A total of 21 plants are now cleared to export Irish beef to China.

On the back of these developments, the total tonnage of beef exported to China in 2019 is expected to have reached the 12,000t mark (according to Bord Bia), when the official figures are tallied. There are suggestions that this could double in 2020.

In addition, Bord Bia contends that Irish beef already has a good reputation among Chinese buyers who apparently appreciate Ireland’s grass-based model.

Looming large

Alas, another significant challenge looms large for Irish beef – Brexit.

If the UK’s intended departure from the EU comes to pass, Ireland’s beef industry will be overshadowed by an ominous grey cloud – bringing with it a plethora of new problems.

But, like factory-gate prices, there is not much that Irish farmers on the ground can do about it.

Alarmingly, overall beef imports into the UK have fallen by approximately 13% in 2019. In 2018, Irish beef exports amounted to over 300,000t, according to Bord Bia figures. However, in 2019, this figure is expected to stand at 265,000-275,000t.

In contrast, the Italian, Dutch and German markets performed relatively well last year; these typically demand higher-value steak cuts from good-quality, prime cattle. Work to further develop these markets is needed now – in 2020.

Ultimately, farmers are calling for a fair price for their produce. It’s understandable to see how Irish farmers might feel especially hard done by – most particularly in the latter months of 2019 when prices were demonstrably below the EU average.

On average, prices for prime cattle fell some 7% in 2019. However, industry experts predict – and are quietly confident – that 2020 will be a more positive year for the beef farming sector.

This brand of optimism should be embraced, rather than met with abject scepticism.

Brand of optimism

Improvements made over the last number of years, in terms of genetic gain, have been compared and contrasted with those evident in the Irish dairy herd. Few can deny the obvious benefits that have accrued for the dairy sector.

It’s often said that Ireland is the best country in the world at producing high-quality beef, while adhering to strict protocols. Irish beef can also be produced in a very carbon efficient way; this point must be publicly highlighted at every available opportunity this year.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF’s) research indicates that lower emissions from the beef herd can be achieved through superior genetics, while reducing the age at slaughter will have a huge impact on Ireland’s carbon footprint going forward.

Furthermore, with ongoing improvements in meat quality characteristics such as tenderness, juiciness and flavour coming to the fore, this – coupled with Ireland’s grass-fed image – will surely enable the wider industry to put the Emerald Isle in poll position internationally.

Yet, while all of this offers some glimmer of hope, the national suckler herd continues to decline. Data released by the ICBF shows that the national suckler cow herd totals just 934,273 cows – a decline of 42,065 head on 2018 levels.

A further reduction is expected once the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) comes to an end in 2020.

Moreover, over the last four years the number of suckler cows in Ireland has declined year-on-year. In fact, from 2016 to 2019 the national herd decreased by 83,936 cows.

Co. Galway continues to lead the way in terms of the suckler cow population – with a total of 97,732 head. However, this is a fall of 3,303 head from 2018.

This figure is circa 25,000 head higher than in Co. Mayo – the second highest populated county (with a figure of 72,558 head).

In third place comes Co. Clare (68,374 head), followed closely by Co. Cork (65,559 head).

Looking at the other end of the spectrum, the least populated county (for suckler cows) is Co. Dublin (3,948 head).

The second least populated county is Co. Louth (9,400 head). And, finally, Co. Carlow – the ‘Dolmen County’ – completes the lower end of the table (14,538 head).

Naturally, this decline was echoed when it came to suckler calf registrations in 2019. In total, 59,638 calves were registered up until December 27, 2019 – a decrease of 27,223 head on 2018.

Many farmers would argue that fewer suckler cow and calf numbers might put them in a better position to achieve higher prices – relying on the premise of ‘supply and demand’. However, this decline will be partially offset by the rearing and finishing of calves from the dairy herd – a practice that is expected to continue to expand here in Ireland in the years ahead.

It’s also interesting to consider how many cattle were slaughtered last year?

Official figures show that some 1,724,843 head were processed after 51 weeks in 2019. If we add a modest 12,000 head to this tally (to account for the last week of the year) the total figure grows to about 1.73 million head – a fall of circa 60,000 head on 2018 levels.

Where to look…or who to trust?

So, where to from here? Farmers are searching for answers; for leadership. However, farm bodies and lobby groups are in something of a muddle. With new entities and splinter groups popping up left, right and centre, farmers don’t know where to look or who to trust.

Surely it’s time for all to sing from the same hymn sheet.

As AgriLand’s News Editor, Claire Mc Cormack, questioned recently:

‘Should a ‘super group’ approach be embraced? This, of course, will sound like an abhorrence to card-carrying hardliners. But now more than ever – together it stands; divided it falls.’

And it is not just farm organisations. The Irish Government must make good on its promise to ‘have beef farmers’ backs’.

While schemes such as the BDGP and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) are much needed in the industry, they just simply are not enough.

If more schemes are to be rolled out, this time the onerous small print – of herd-reduction or similar criteria – should be excluded.

Punitive terms and conditions

Money should reward farmers – directly – for good environmental and climate-aware practices. Measures such as: spreading protected urea; using Low-Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment; maintaining hedgerows; and slaughtering cattle earlier (to name but a few); should be championed, without punitive terms and conditions.

Of course, another important component of the beef industry is live cattle exports; they are vital to the industry.

Providing a reliable avenue for animal shipments – while adhering to the strictest welfare standards – stimulates much-needed competition at the ringside (something that was especially evident in the live bull trade last autumn).

Total (live export) numbers for 2019 stand at circa 300,000 head – a significant increase on 2018 levels. This must be progressed further in 2020.

Each and every market – no matter how big or how small – is crucial for the industry going forward; the value of these exports to the industry as a whole cannot be underestimated.

Eyeballing one another

All the while, the recently-established Beef Market Taskforce must provide a real and ongoing opportunity for all stakeholders to sit down, eyeball one another and chart a road-map for the sector (while also implementing the substantive elements of the ‘Irish Beef Sector Agreement’ – stretching back to last September 15).

This must be given time and space to do its work; we wait in anticipation for the outcome of its second meeting – scheduled for next Thursday, January 9.

We are undoubtedly going through a difficult period at present – in terms of profit (or the rather stark lack of it). Farmers, as primary producers, must remember that efficiency inside the farm-gate still pays. Every effort must be made to make the best use of our most cost-effective source of feed – grass, while also striving to meet other critical profitability metrics.

Looking back at the calamitous drought of 2018 and the cattle price debacle of 2019, it is evident that Irish beef farmers are resilient. This is all the more reason why 2020 must show a reasonable and fair return – in farmers’ pockets. Otherwise this industry, which forms the backbone of rural Ireland, will simply not survive.