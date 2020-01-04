Tractor and truck run to travel through Stradbally tomorrow

A tractor and truck run is set to take place this weekend in aid of a primary school in the midlands, with organisers currently polishing prized motors ahead of the event.

Set to take place tomorrow, Sunday, January 5, the run will be held in Stradbally, Co. Laois, in aid of St. Colman’s National School (NS).

St. Colman’s, based in the Laois village, is currently trying to raise funds to develop its pitch and get the sporting facilities the school and wider community of Stradbally needs, according to organisers.

As a result, the school and St. Colman’s NS Parents Council are holding a Lip Sync Battle on Saturday, February 29, at Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, with acts raising funds to take part.

With this in mind, the Stradbally Tractor and Truck Run is being organised by school board of management member Damien McArdle and one of the lip sync acts, which consists of: Brian Oxley; Ger Leonard; James McHenry; and John Oxley Jr.

There will be soup and a roll available for drivers after the run, according to the organisers, as well as a raffle and prizes for best in category.

Registration costs €20 per tractor and will get underway from 1:00pm on the day.

The run itself will kick off at 1:30pm from the Stradbally Town and Country yard. For those interested, further details on the event can be found on the run’s Facebook page here.