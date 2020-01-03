Commemoration mass for mental health to take place tomorrow

A commemoration mass for family and friends who have lost loved ones through mental health will take place in the south-east of the country tomorrow, Saturday, January 4.

The mass is being organised in a joint initiative between young farmer and rural youth organisation Macra na Feirme and ‘See Change’, the National Mental Health Stigma Reduction Partnership.

The commemoration event will take place in Ballindaggin Church, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, tomorrow evening at 6:00pm.

The mass is spearheaded by See Change ambassador Patrick Hipwell, from Co. Wexford.

See Change

See Change is Ireland’s organisation dedicated to ending mental health stigma, recognisable by its green ribbon symbol – spearheaded by its annual Green Ribbon campaign each May.

The group’s work is informed by people with lived experiences of mental health difficulties, who are best placed to give insight into mental health stigma, according to the association.

Mental health and Macra

This is not the first mental health initiative involving Macra na Feirme members, with North Tipperary Macra na Feirme – in association with Healthy Ireland – kick-starting the ‘Make the Moove – Farmers Matter’ workshop campaign last year.

The initiative is aimed at challenging farmers to think about how they approach their work, their own well-being and their personal lives, according to organisers.

Following a successful start in January, a further series of meetings was held throughout April last year.