Last week, at marts, prices for spring lambs took a hit of €5-10/head at sales, as factories moved to pull prices.

At the start of last week, prices were back as much as €10/head, while as the week progressed, prices were back, in general, by around €5/head, on average, for spring lambs.

At Blessington Mart last week, spring lambs were easier by €5-7/head, according to the mart’s manager, John Doyle.

The general run of prices for good-quality fleshed spring lambs last week ranged from €160/head up to a high of €170/head, with plainer types selling back to €150-155/head.

Lighter lambs over 40kg have generally made from €140-150/head, with better-quality lots pushing over the €150/head mark and making up to €160/head in isolated cases.

Lambs of similar weight but of poorer quality generally sold for under less than €140/head – back to €135/head on average.

Hoggets and cull ewes remain a firm trade

The hogget and cull ewe trade at marts last week held firm, despite factory prices easing for hoggets.

Looking at the hogget trade first. Fleshed hoggets sold to highs of €160-170/head, with the majority of those fleshed hoggets selling from €145/head up to €170/head.

In cases, ewe hoggets with breeding potential sold up to a high of €180/head in isolated cases.

More store-type hoggets generally sold from €110/head up to €140/head, with higher prices seen for ewe hoggets generally.

Onto the cull ewe trade, heavy fleshed ewes, last week, were generally moving at prices between €130/head up to €160/head, with heavier ewes, typically over 100kg selling for a bit more and up as far as €165-170/head.

Dowra Mart

After a week away, after taking precautionary measures under the advice of the HSE due to Covid-19, Dowra Mart returned to action last Friday (April 30).

The mart’s manager, Terry McGovern, reported a large entry of sheep, although prices were back on the previous sale held two weeks previously.

However, he said that the trade remained strong overall. Factory-type spring lambs made from €140/head to a top of €170/head.

Factory hoggets made from €125/head to a top of €169/head. The heavy cull ewes made from €120/head to a top of €160/head while ewes with lambs at foot made to a top of €275.

Sample spring lamb prices:

16 at 51kg sold for €170/head or €3.33/kg;

16 at 47kg sold for €169/head or €3.59/kg;

Eight at 46.5kg sold for €167/head or €3.59/kg;

10 at 48kg sold for €166/head or €3.45/kg;

10 at 46kg sold for €166/head or €3.69/kg;

13 at 46.5kg sold for €166/head or €3.56/kg;

19 at 45.5kg sold for €165/head or €3.62/kg.

Sample hogget prices:

Three at 53kg sold for €170/head or €3.20/kg;

19 at 50kg sold for €168/head or €3.36/kg;

14 at 51kg sold for €165/head or €3.23/kg;

21 at 48kg sold for €160/head or 3.33/kg;

15 at 49kg sold for €154/head or €3.14/kg;

29 at 47kg sold for €149/head or€3.1`7/kg;

13 at 44kg sold for €135/head or €3.06/kg.

Carnew Mart

A smaller number of sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last (April 29), according to the mart’s manager, David Quinn.

A total of 1,623 sheep were on offer, with spring lamb prices easier by €5/head on the week before, while all other classes held a strong trade, David added.

Heavy cull ewes sold from €130/head up to a high of €168/head. Lighter ewes traded from €75/head up to €127/head.

Ewes with single lambs at foot made from €180/unit up to €255/unit. While ewes with twin lambs at foot sold from €225/unit up to €305/unit.

Sample spring lamb prices:

11 at 43kg sold for €153/head or €3.55/kg;

19 at 32kg sold for €116/head or €3.62/kg;

Eight at 47kg sold for €165/head or €3.51/kg;

14 at 45kg sold for €158/head or €3.51/kg;

Nine at 38kg sold for €137/head or €3.60/kg;

12 at 46kg sold for €161/head or €3.50/kg;

14 at 43kg sold for €156/head or €3.62/kg;

15 at 41kg sold for €155/head or 43.78/kg.

Sample hogget prices:

17 at 64kg sold for €171/head or €2.67/kg;

18 at 60kg sold for €168/head or €2.80/kg;

14 at 52kg sold for €161/head or €3.09/kg;

14 at 44kg sold for €143/head or €3.25/kg;

Nine at 49kg sold for €161/head or €3.28/kg;

20 at 51kg sold for €163/head or €3.19/kg;

36 at 45kg sold for €145/head or €3.22/kg;

30 at 42kg sold for €116/head or €2.76/kg.