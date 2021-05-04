An appeal has been made for information in relation to the theft of an Ifor Williams livestock trailer which was taken over the weekend.

The trailer in question was taken from a premises in Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly early on Saturday, May 1, at approximately 5:15a.m, according to the owner.

In an appeal for details on Saturday, members of An Garda Síochána based in the Laois/Offaly region said:

“This Ifor Williams livestock trailer, which is 12ft by 6ft, was stolen overnight in the Shannonbridge area.

Ferbane Gardaí are investigating and are appealing, with the owner, for any information that will lead to its recovery and apprehension of those involved in its theft.

The Garda statement asked anyone with any relevant information to make contact with Birr Garda Station on: 057-9169710.

Its owner, Karen Hynes, also issued an appeal through social media, stating: “If anyone has CCTV out of all roads of Shannonbridge, Offaly [it would be] much appreciated.

“Any information regarding the whereabouts of this trailer with be dealt with the utmost confidentiality – please contact 087-9539904,” Hynes said.

This is the latest in a series of farm thefts around the country in recent months, with incidents ranging from the theft of 15 Swaledale ewes from Co. Kerry to the theft and recovery of a tractor – stolen in Cork and recovered some 400km away in Leitrim.