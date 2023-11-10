The Shades of Autumn female sale has begun today (Friday, November 10) where a selection of pedigree sheep are available for purchase online.

The sale, which is being run by MartEye in conjunction with Harrison and Hetherington auctioneers, is being hosted by Janet and Andy Carson in Co. Tyrone and runs all weekend until Monday, November 13.

The Carson’s own the Little Whisker flock, which is one of the 21 pedigree sheep flocks that buyers can choose to purchase from.

There are 70 lots in the catalogue, some of which come from the Ardstewart, Craigdoo, Glencoy, Merryboro, and Sunnybank flocks.

Buyers can select from Dutch Spotted, Badgerface Texel and Blue Texel females from the 21 flocks, including the Ballintur, Derg, Johnstown, Knockmult, Manor House, and Strathview flocks.

Ewes at the pedigree sale available for purchase consist of in-lamb ewes, in-lamb gimmers, and ewe lambs from such flocks as the Bodoney, C-View, Diamond, Drumard, Longfield, Matt’s, Morrilliams, and Tullynagowan.

The sale also offers recipients embryos and doses of semen, including a ewe from the Milltown flock, Diamond Felicity, who is available for purchase at the sale, and is carrying a single embryo, due to lamb on January 20, 2024.

Buyers have the potential to select new bloodlines for their flock, and with stock being eligible for export they can travel to all parts of the UK and Ireland.

All flocks are scrapie monitored, but any disputes from the sale of the animals must be notified to the auctioneers within 24 hours of arrival along with a veterinary certificate to justify any faults.

Any new prospective purchasers must ensure they are registered with Harrison and Hetherington to be approved to bid.

Each sale lot will be sold in pounds sterling and no lots shall be moved from the vendor’s holding until payment has been received.

The movement of the purchased animals will be agreed between the vendor and the purchaser, and the purchaser will have 24 hours following delivery to satisfy the soundness of the animal.