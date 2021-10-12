The Netherlands Embassy has a vacancy for a Senior Agricultural Advisor to join its dynamic team, for a 35-hour work week at its location in Dublin.

The contract will initially be for a fixed period of one year, followed by an extension of another year and subsequently a permanent contract (subject to performance).

The position will be at local staff job level 9, with a monthly gross starting salary between €4,696 and €5,322 (with a thirteenth month ‘bonus’), depending on education and experience levels.

This places the annual gross starting salary between €56,352 and €63,865, plus bonus.

The Netherlands Embassy in Dublin fully supports the concept of hybrid work and has policies in place to accommodate this within the limits of each job description. This role however, will require a regular presence at the Embassy.

The Embassy also notes that they promote flexible, family-friendly working conditions, where operational and security needs allow.

About the role

The position forms part of the Agricultural Attaché Network (LAN), which incorporates both the Netherlands Embassies of London and Dublin.

The Agricultural Counsellor based at the Embassy in London is the overall manager of this team, which also includes an Agricultural Advisor and an Agricultural Officer also based in London.

Advertisement

This position, in Dublin, involves working closely in cooperation with the Embassy’s other departments including EU, economic, trade and political sections.

The Embassy in Ireland is responsible for the promotion of the interests of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ireland in all its aspects, with an excellent, small, “one team” approach.

Senior agricultural advisor

Tasks and responsibilities:

Contribute to the Ministry of LNV’s policy development by collecting, identifying, analysing, interpreting and reporting on relevant information, data and developments;

Actively contribute to the development of policy with regard to bilateral and international cooperation and, e.g. through market analysis, promotion of trade with the Republic of Ireland;

Responsible for the preparation and support of Dutch trade and other promotional activities, takes part in fairs and exhibitions and (re)presents Dutch (LNV) interests and policy;

Identify and help resolve bottlenecks in everyday trade, taking a proactive, independent approach and taking the appropriate measures while taking into account possible differences in regulations and culture;

Design, plan, organise and evaluate bilateral partnership projects in relation to nature, water, environment and sustainable development, in consultation with local authorities and other organisations;

In order to create an understanding of relevant political/administrative environments and to help carry out the above tasks, establish and maintain a network of contacts, including with the LAN Homebase at the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) in The Hague and with other Agricultural Networks worldwide, with the Ministry of LNV and where relevant with other ministries in The Hague, with the authorities, the business community and civil society interest groups (such as ngo’s) in the Republic of Ireland, and with news media (for public information, PR and press releases);

Register activities in RVO’s Achilles database;

Write articles for the LAN’s Agroberichtenbuitenland.nl website.

The Embassy is looking for a candidate with the following skills and competences:

University level qualifications, as well as at least five years of relevant experience;

General knowledge and understanding of (Irish / EU) agriculture and fisheries policy, legislation and regulations, government structure and agribusiness and trade;

A relevant (local) network of contacts in the field of agriculture and food is a plus;

Good verbal and written command of the English language;

(Some) command of the Dutch language is a plus;

Good communication skills;

Good computer skills and experience;

Situational awareness;

Networking skills and ability to establish and maintain higher-level diplomatic and other contacts;

Ability to translate insights and information into recommendations, plans and reports and to assess policy and financial consequences;

A proactive approach and ability to work independently, showing initiative within a broadly defined framework;

Ability to deal with increasingly complex issues within a broad range of topics.

How to apply

Applicants are asked to send a motivation letter and a recent CV to Philip de Jong, agricultural counsellor at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in London, by October 25.

Mr. de Jong’s email is: [email protected].

A full and detailed description on this role and its requirements can be found here.

Should applications have any further questions, Mr. de Jong is also available by phone, at: +44 20 75903215

Download Our Free App