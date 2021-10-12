Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for Leinster and Munster.

From 1:00a.m on Wednesday (October 13) until 11:00a.m the same day, dense fog in parts with poor visibility can be expected.

This week’s weather

Today (Tuesday), the national forecaster said that it will stay dry across most areas, though patchy light rain will affect Ulster.

There will be some hazy sunshine across southern counties, with a mix of cloud and brighter spells elsewhere.

There will be highest temperatures of 13° to 16°, in light northwesterly breezes.

It will also be dry tonight, apart from a little drizzle along northern coasts. It will be cloudy over the north half of the country, with broken cloud elsewhere. It will be a calm night, with some mist and fog setting in, dense in parts of Munster and Leinster later.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, with the Status Yellow fog warning in place, the early mist and fog will clear in the morning to leave a dry day with a mix of cloud and autumn sunshine; brightest generally across the southern half of the country.

It will feel rather mild with highest temperatures ranging 14° to 17° in mostly light southwest breezes.

On Wednesday night, cloud will spread from the west with some patchy drizzle on northwest coasts.

While there will be clear spells early in the east, this will give way to cloudy conditions by morning. It will be coolest in the southeast with lowest temperatures of 6° to 11° in mostly light south to southwest breezes.

The settled spell will begin to waver as the week progresses with some more prolonged periods of rain at times.

By the weekend it looks set to become more unsettled with longer spells of rain becoming heavy at times while temperatures will generally remain slightly above average for the time of year.

Download Our Free App