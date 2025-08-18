Senator calls on DAFM to reopen 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme

An Aontú senator has criticised the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for the way in which the "long-awaited" Long Established Young Farmers scheme has been handled.

Senator Sarah O'Reilly has said that the application window was open for "just two weeks in the middle of summer".

Applications for the 'Forgotten Farmers' scheme closed on Wednesday, August 13 at 5:00p.m, according to DAFM.

Senator O'Reilly said: "Blink and you’d miss it, and the reality is many farmers have. This scheme was years in the making, yet the department opened applications for only a fortnight in August when many farmers are at their busiest.

"I have already been contacted by constituents who simply did not realise the scheme had opened, only to discover that they had now missed the deadline," O'Reilly added.

The Aontú senator said that she raised the matter directly with DAFM on behalf of farmers.

She said: "These farmers have been waiting for recognition and fairness for over a decade. To give them a mere two-week window at the height of summer and then not have any answers for those who, understandably, missed it is disgraceful.

"The department must immediately reopen applications and ensure that no eligible farmer is excluded simply because of poor communication and planning."

"Forgotten Farmers deserve better than to be forgotten once again. I am calling on the minister to extend the deadline, communicate clearly with all affected farmers, and ensure that this scheme finally delivers for those who have been left behind for far too long," Senator O'Reilly added.

Separately, Clare County Council has said that it is complementing its hedge cutting programme this autumn by facilitating landowners and community groups in maintaining hedgerows throughout Co. Clare.

The scheme will also adopt a management regime, in keeping with biodiversity considerations.

ccording to Clare County Council, the Community Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme was the "first of its kind" to be developed in Ireland when it was piloted in 2013.

This year (2025), the scheme will see €25,000 provided to cut hedges on the local road network over the coming autumn and winter.

Clare County Council is inviting applications from communities and groups before September 30, 2025.