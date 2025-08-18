Gardaí issue reminder on safe quad use

Gardai in Co. Meath have issued a reminder to the public urging the safe and legal use of quad bikes.

A post on An Garda Síochána Meath's Facebook page said: "Quads are powerful machines and have the potential to severely or even fatally injure someone.

"If used on a public road they are subject to the same rules that apply to other mechanically propelled vehicles.

"They must be registered, taxed, roadworthy, and comply with standard road regulations. The driver must possess the relevant driving licence and be insured to drive the vehicle."

The post calls on parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes as well as the law surrounding the use of the vehicles.

According to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) Farm Safety Action Plan 2025-2027, 11% of farm fatalities from 2020 to 2024 occurred as a result of quad bike accidents.

The HSA states in the recent report that "quad bike fatalities have been significant over the last five years, resulting in three fatalities and many life-changing injuries".

Separately, members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal seized a quad in Falcarragh, Co. Donegal earlier this month.

In a post on social media on August 10, gardaí said that the quad, which was being driven by a "young teenage driver", was seized by Gardaí from Milford Roads Policing Unit.

In the post, gardaí said: "When a quad is used on a public road they are subject to the same rules as any other MPV. They are required to be registered, taxed and in a good roadworthy condition.

"The driver must hold the appropriate driving licence and must be insured to drive the vehicle. This was not the case today in Falcarragh when gardaí from Milford Roads Policing Unit came across a young teenage driver on a public road. The quad was seized.

"We ask parents to speak to their youths in relation to the dangers associated with quad bikes and also in relation to the law surrounding the use of them," gardaí added.