Factory Quotes: Beef price moving in both ways across outlets

This week's factory quotes for finished beef cattle sees at least one outlet move to table offers 10c/kg above last week and at least one other outlet reduce its offer by 10c/kg for this week.

With just two weeks of August remaining, some outlets are looking to increase the numbers of cattle they are processing on a weekly basis. These outlets have lifted their price offer for this week.

Other outlets are continuing to kill on three-four days/week with most of these holding their price offer, though at least one has moved to reduce its price offer.

Click here to view the latest official beef price data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

This week, most outlets are continuing to offer €7.50/kg on the grid for steers and €7.60/kg on the grid for heifers.

At the higher-end of the scale, €7.60 and €7.70/kg on the grid is being tabled for steers and heifers respectively while at the lower-end of price offers, €7.40 and €7.50/kg are being tabled for steers and heifers respectively.

Farmers can use the new Agriland QPS grid calculator as a guide to view the value of their cattle on a grade-by-grade basis.

Hereford and Angus bonuses are generally ranging from 15-20c/kg and 20-30c/kg respectively on eligible cattle.

Premiums of up to €7.60/kg is being quoted for 'U' grade cows this week, with €7.30-7.40/kg being quotes for 'R' grade cows.

'O' grade cows are being quoted at €7.10-€7.20/kg and 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €7.00/kg.

Some farmers are managing to secure higher prices for cows in certain cases.

In cases, the quoted price for 'R' grade cows is on par with base price for prime steers before Quality Assurance and breed bonuses are factored in to prime cattle prices.

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.80-€7.90/kg for 'U' grades. 'R' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.70-€7.80/kg. 'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.60/kg and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg, generally speaking.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg on the grid in general this week.