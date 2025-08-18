Clare scheme that pays groups and landowners for hedge cutting opens

Clare County Council has said that it is complementing its hedge cutting programme this autumn by facilitating landowners and community groups in maintaining hedgerows throughout Co. Clare.

The scheme will also adopt a management regime, in keeping with biodiversity considerations.

According to Clare County Council, the Community Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme was the "first of its kind" to be developed in Ireland when it was piloted in 2013.

This year (2025), the scheme will see €25,000 provided to cut hedges on the local road network over the coming autumn and winter.

Clare County Council is inviting applications from communities and groups before September 30, 2025.

Each application will be assessed and a grant of €50/km will be paid, subject to certain conditions and available resources.

Clare County Council said that the scheme will provide some financial assistance to communities and groups that undertake hedge cutting and the cutting of overhanging trees and will assist landowners in complying with their responsibilities under Section 70 of the Roads Act 1993.

Senior engineer at Clare County Council, Cyril Feeney said: "We are confident that this scheme, complemented by the council's ongoing hedge cutting programme, will be of benefit in dealing with this issue.

"Our objective is that by the start of the nesting season in March 2026, much of the worst affected local roads in the county will have greater capacity to accommodate the traffic that uses them, while sustainably managing hedgerows for biodiversity and wildlife."

Feeney noted that the Roads Act 1993 states that growth coming from the roadside boundary or the land protected by the roadside boundary is the responsibility of the landowner.

He said: "From a road safety point of view, it is important that this responsibility is acknowledged and embraced by roadside landowners. The Community Hedge Cutting Grant Scheme is intended to provide support to offset some of the costs associated with hedge cutting.

"The works will also take cognisance of the requirements of The Wildlife Act, having a particular regard to hedgerow management and nesting birds.

"We are urging that hedgerows be lightly trimmed to protect the structure of the hedgerows adopting a triangular A shape height on the hedgerows and to avoid overcutting too far into the hedgerows," Feeney added.