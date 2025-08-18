Herdwatch launches new artificial intelligence-based analytics tool

Livestock management digital platform Herdwatch has launched a new artificial intelligence-based "insight solution" for the agri-food chain.

The agri-technology firm has announced the launch of Herdwatch Enterprise Suite, which it said provides "advanced agri-analytics".

The company said the new offering is "designed to streamline the agri-food supply chain, enhance sustainability, and provide real-time insights".

The new addition to the platform will enable processors, food producers, and agri-businesses to collaborate "more effectively" with farmers users, according to Herdwatch.

The business said that this will be done with farmers' "informed and active prior consent".

Herdwatch said the new technology will support "smarter decision-making, increased operational efficiency [and] regulatory compliance".

According to the business, the new Enterprise Suite provides for a "fully integrated supply chain, connecting farmers, with their permission, to their entire supply chain, all the way from Feed to Fork".

Fabian Peyaud, CEO of Herdwatch, said: "For the first time, agri-food stakeholders can access real-time, farm-level data at scale without chasing paperwork or using outdated systems.

"It's a step change in traceability and transparency across the entire value chain, from farm to fork.

"But crucially this is done with farmers, and not just with their active consent, but ensuring farmers benefit directly from their participation. It must work for everyone," Peyaud added.

Some of the key features of the Enterprise Suite, according to Herdwatch, include integration with livestock producers; oversight on antimicrobial use; carbon, water data and efficiency insights; forecasting trends; data sharing and control; and integration with quality assurance schemes, processors, and third party analytics tools.

Herdwatch said that the Enterprise Suite will address demands on farmers and processors to demonstrate sustainability, reduce antimicrobial use, and meet growing traceability expectations.

According to the business, the Enterprise Suite is already being used by "multiple leading processors and sustainability-focused businesses to improve collaboration with their partner farms".

Harry Stevenson, agriculture programme co-ordinator for Dawn Meats, said: "I've had a very positive experience working with Herdwatch... Its new enterprise platform is particularly impressive.

"It enables efficient use of data collected on the app, delivering valuable insights into animal management and the broader supply chain, especially in the area of medicine data capture," Stevenson added.